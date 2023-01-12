Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00032320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $140.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00452438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018858 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

