United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

UBSI opened at $40.50 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.08.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 33.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

