United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.81.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.