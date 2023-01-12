Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Unitil has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
