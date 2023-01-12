Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Unitil has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Unitil Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitil by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.