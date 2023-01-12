Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 6,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Usio Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Usio had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $102,184.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,937,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,818.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Usio news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 357,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $736,509.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427,912 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $102,184.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,937,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,818.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,005 shares of company stock worth $1,153,275. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Usio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter worth about $44,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 311.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 61.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.