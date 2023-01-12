Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

