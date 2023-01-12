VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Holdings Decreased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 6.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc. owned about 2.34% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.