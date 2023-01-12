VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 848,996 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $50,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,375.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 828,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.69. 451,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,573,645. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

