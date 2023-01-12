Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 12.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.