Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after buying an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after buying an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $213.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $249.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

