Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Boosted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $187.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $241.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

