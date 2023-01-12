Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 10th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $363.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.95 and a 200 day moving average of $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $435.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

