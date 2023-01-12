Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

