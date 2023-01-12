Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 0.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.50. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.92. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.99.

