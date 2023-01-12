Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,882. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $54.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

