Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hemington Wealth Management’s 5th Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

