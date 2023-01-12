VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $415,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,444 shares in the company, valued at $138,407,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.25, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00.

VRSN stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.95.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

