VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.58. VirnetX shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 72,222 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VirnetX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 33,950.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 91.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirnetX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,337,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 151,738 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 182,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

