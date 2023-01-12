Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.38

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 3042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $333.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 22.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 228.3% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Vista Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Vista Energy by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 408,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

