VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Down 16.2%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was down 16.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 633,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 289,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

VivoPower International Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of VivoPower International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 27.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Featured Stories

