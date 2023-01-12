Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €145.00 ($155.91) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($302.15) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

VOW3 traded up €0.50 ($0.54) on Thursday, hitting €127.78 ($137.40). 1,014,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 12 month high of €195.14 ($209.83). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €131.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

