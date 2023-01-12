Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,858. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.