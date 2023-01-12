Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 2.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

