Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $395,859,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.