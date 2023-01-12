Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.40 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000943 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00082660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00065243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

