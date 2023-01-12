Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €70.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.15) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSS stock traded up €1.14 ($1.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €61.14 ($65.74). 488,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a 52 week high of €59.12 ($63.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

