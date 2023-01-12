WAXE (WAXE) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $172,944.23 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $49.84 or 0.00274264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00444546 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.42 or 0.31412433 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.01030249 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.