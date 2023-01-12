WeBuy (WE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.29 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $557.40 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for $11.15 or 0.00061036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00447579 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.71 or 0.31613387 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.01052476 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

