Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,999,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.14. 9,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

