Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $3.76 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

QQQ traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $276.54. 1,945,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,969,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $390.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

