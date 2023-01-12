WEMIX Price Reaches $0.36 (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $90.53 million and $1.48 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00444572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01053694 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.80 or 0.31400988 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 962,746,980 coins and its circulating supply is 250,867,777 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 962,725,379.9626642 with 243,651,576.73019168 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.36146517 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,525,399.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

