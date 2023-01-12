West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.67. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.86 and a 200 day moving average of $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

