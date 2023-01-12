West Coast Financial LLC Buys 810 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SEI Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock worth $2,036,235. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

