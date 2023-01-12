West Coast Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

AIRC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 3,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,062. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

