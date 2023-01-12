West Coast Financial LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after buying an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.00. 2,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

