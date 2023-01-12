West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 14,645 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 97,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 41,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.56. 14,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $383.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.16.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.