West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 49,521 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 4.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
- Why Did the JinkoSolar Stock Price Rally 45%?
- Tesla Shares Rise and Tesla Bulls Will Love This News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.