West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 49,521 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 4.2% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

