West Coast Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

COST stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $484.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,237. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.