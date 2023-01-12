Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Up 1.5%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 19,910 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 16,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Westaim Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westaim had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.