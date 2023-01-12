Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Up 5.5%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.
Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.