Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Up 5.5%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

About Westshore Terminals Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.