WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $51.68 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $51.68 million and approximately $715,769.13 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00455217 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018759 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,292,355 coins and its circulating supply is 762,824,588 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.