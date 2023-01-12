Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,407 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $193.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

Get Rating

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

