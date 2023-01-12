Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 117.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $258.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.08. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.