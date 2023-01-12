William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Commvault Systems Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 28.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

