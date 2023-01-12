Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.93. 6,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,605. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.