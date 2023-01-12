Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
WSM stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.93. 6,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,605. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
