Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 6.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $35,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.