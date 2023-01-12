Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,690 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 111,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Intel by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 71,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.4% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

