Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 273,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $58,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

