Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,087,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,115,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.