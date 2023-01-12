Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 339 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 484,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

